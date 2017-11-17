Choctaws vote not to build new casino

Members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians have voted not to build a new casino in the Red Water community. Preliminary results show 1449 votes against and 654 votes in favor. There are still 112 absentee votes that need to be counted.

Chief Phyliss J. Anderson released a statement Thursday night saying:

"Today, members of the Tribe voted in a special referendum election on the Red Water Casino. The preliminary results show that the will of the people is not to expand in the Red Water community and I respect the decision of our voters. My commitment to our Tribe and people is to always do what I feel is in the best interest of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. We will continue to explore other opportunities to build on our existing success for our Tribe."

If less than 40 percent of registered voters participated, the casino would be built anyway.

The Tribal Election Commission will determine the official results, and they will be out at 1 p.m. Friday.

