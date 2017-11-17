Jackson police looking for missing man - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson police looking for missing man

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

JPD has issued a missing person alert for 54-year-old James Odems, Jr. 

Odems was last seen leaving his home on November 9th driving a silver Volkswagen Beetle, wearing a white dress shirt, dark pants and shoes and a dress hat.

Odems does suffer from a mental illness and has gone missing before in the past.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Odems, please call (601)960-1234.

