Organ donors remembered at UMMC

The lives of dozens of organ donors were remembered and honored Friday morning at UMMC.

The Wall of Heroes has the photographs of some of those donors being honored.

Organ recipients and family members of donors attended the annual dedication ceremony and spoke about how these donations have changed their lives.

“I had a chance to be with my family again, and to live life to the fullest now. Be able to do the things I couldn’t do when I was sick, and to do it with my family,” said heart transplant recipient Timothy Lewis.

Sixty-seven Mississippians have donated 219 organs so far in 2017, but many more donors are needed. You can go to msora.org to sign up to become a donor.

