Newspaper headline offensive to Choctaws

Choctaw members are upset and disappointed after they were referred to as "Chocs" in the Carthaginian newspaper this week. The Native Americans say it's a racist and derogatory term, and they take offense to it.

Choctaw native Kevin Edwards said,

"He could have put tribe set to vote tomorrow, Choctaws set to vote, 3 extra words, 4 extra words," said Choctaw native Kevin Edwards. "He could have done that and I don't know the newspaper business but I don't think the headline should be written like that and definitely it's not a proper way of describing a certain group of people."

The newspaper publisher Waid Prather declined to go on camera with us Friday. He did say he would print an apology in an upcoming edition of the paper, but couldn't retract his online edition, or the papers sitting in newsstands across the county.

"Even the Neshoba Democrat said they stood with their Choctaw friends that this is not right and that the Carthage paper, Carthaginian should retract it or issue a formal apology one or the other," added Edwards. "It's just bad especially for 2017," added Edwards.

Publishers of the newspaper say using the term was a mistake of ignorance.

Read the Publisher's full apology below:

A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER:

It is with sincere and deep sorrow that I apologize to all members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians for a page one headline in the Nov. 16 edition of The Carthaginian.

The entire responsibility for that headline falls on me as editor and publisher of this newspaper, and as the one who wrote the headline.

Not having grown up around the Choctaws I simply never realized the word used in that headline was considered derogatory by many members of the tribe.

When my own common sense should have told me better, I made a mistake of ignorance, not of malice or callousness.

While I understand ignorance may be no defense, in this case it is the explanation.

I hope the members of the tribe who know me well and with whom I have worked will recognize I made an unintentional and unfortunate mistake, and will recognize it in no way reflects a lack of respect for them personally or for the tribe as a whole.

As for others who have been hurt, I can only hope they will accept my sincere apologies and promise that it will not happen again.

Waid Prather, Publisher

Below is a statement from Tribal Chief Phyliss Anderson in regards the Carthaginian headline:



"We are appalled in the derogatory tone and word used by The Carthaginian in their headline published in the Thursday, November 16, 2017 edition. Mr. Waid Prather, Editor and Publisher of The Carthaginian, has been in contact with our Public Information Office to formally issue an apology to members of The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Moving forward, it is my hope that we create a healthier discussion and higher awareness about our culture and people."

