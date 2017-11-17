Gofundme account set up for funeral cost of 14-year-old shot in the head

Gofundme account set up for funeral cost of 14-year-old shot in - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Gofundme account set up for funeral cost of 14-year-old girl shot in head

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Source: Gofundme.com Source: Gofundme.com
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Family members of Alexandria Love are asking for your help with paying for her funeral. A Gofundme account has been created to help raise funds for her funeral. 

LINK: Alexandria Love Final Expense Fund

Love was shot in the head on Saturday in her Presidential Hills neighborhood. She died from her injuries on Tuesday. 

READ MORE:UPDATE: 14-year-old dies after being shot in the head; charges for 15-year-old upgraded to murder 

