Gofundme account set up for funeral cost of 14-year-old shot in the head

Gofundme account set up for funeral cost of 14-year-old girl shot in head

Family members of Alexandria Love are asking for your help with paying for her funeral. A Gofundme account has been created to help raise funds for her funeral.

LINK: Alexandria Love Final Expense Fund

Love was shot in the head on Saturday in her Presidential Hills neighborhood. She died from her injuries on Tuesday.

READ MORE:UPDATE: 14-year-old dies after being shot in the head; charges for 15-year-old upgraded to murder

