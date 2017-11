Week 12 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams.

Week 12 - Saturday, November 18th

SEC

11:00am - #16 Mississippi State at Arkansas

- TV: CBS

- Online: http://www.cbssports.com/college-football/sec-live/

6:00pm - Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

- TV: ESPN2

- Online: ESPN3.com

USM

2:00pm - Southern Miss vs. Charlotte

- Online: http://conferenceusa.com/watch/?Live=3868

SWAC

2:00pm: Alcorn State at Jackson State

- Online: http://www.swac.org/mediaPortal/player.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=27400

1:00pm - Mississippi Valley vs. Alabama State

YouTube: MVSU Sports

NCAA Division II Playoffs

11:00am - Delta State vs. Bowie State

- Online: https://livestream.com/accounts/6533219/events/7936078

