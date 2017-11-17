JSU/Alcorn fans gear up for annual rivalry

Thousands of fans will be in Jackson this weekend for the annual Jackson State/Alcorn State football game. The excitement is in the air as fans from both universities await the countdown to kick off at Veteran's Memorial Stadium.

"Four-time eastern SWAC champs," said Alcorn grad Dante Weir.

"And you're still catching up," shouted Jackson State alum who goes by The trash talk flowed freely on Capital Street in downtown Jackson where JSU and Alcorn fans come face to face while checking into the King Edward Hotel.

Each side bragging about their record and school but in the meantime antagonizing family, friends, and strangers while waiting for the gridiron action.

"It's not really a rivalry," added Weir. "Everybody knows who's gonna win and it was a rivalry. Alcorn State University Braves period".

"We're probably about an hour 15 minutes apart Jackson State and Alcorn," said Tigers fan Andre Johnson.

"It's an ongoing tradition for as long as I've known, said a1987 graduate of Jackson State. So every since I've been going to Jackson State it's been back and forth".

A stone's throw from the stadium, Sal and Mookie's restaurant is preparing for the game day crowd. It specializes in New York Style pizza and ice cream.

The restaurant is one of the Fondren businesses that will see hundreds of customers throughout the day.

There is seating inside and on the covered patio for 250.

"We're just getting ready for a very big day, a lot of people coming in," said Sal and Mookie's manager Jerod Rogers. "A lot of traffic coming in, a lot of traffic in the streets, a lot of traffic in the restaurants. We're expecting some big things. Hoping the rain's not gonna keep people out, having them coming in and coming in seeing us ".

The gates open at the Farmer's Market for tailgating at eight a.m. Saturday.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

