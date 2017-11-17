Jackson Police talk about they respond to missing persons cases

Jackson Police respond to dozens of missing person cases a year.

“Our officers take these cases seriously,” said Sgt. Roderick Holmes.

Sgt. Holmes says it can be a scary and a difficult time when a loved is missing. He says that's why it's important for folks to call police or go to the nearest precinct to file a report. In fact, JPD has a special division to handle these cases.

“Try to give us as much information as possible that can help us," added Holmes. "They need to obviously know the name of the individual, they need to know how old the individual is, and the date of birth if they have it. They need to know what the person was last seen wearing, where they were last seen before went missing, and do they suffer from any type of mental illness issues.”

That's when police say the search starts. Many times, they put out alerts, as well as seek the assistance of media outlets and other law enforcement agencies.

“Once we have the proper information they need, this person will be entered in the National Crime Information Center," said Holmes. "What that does is it alerts every law-enforcement agency within the country this person has been reported missing by someone.

While some cases have a happy ending, others do not. Police say their goal is to devote as many officers and attention as they can to finding the missing person.

“We don't give up on anything," said Holmes. "It's unfortunate, but sometimes it takes a while, but if we could we would speed it up in a heartbeat. But unfortunately given the information that we have at the time, we work with what we have."

Police also point out that there is no need to wait 24 or 48 hours to file a police report. Contact police as soon as possible.

