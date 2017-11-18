Winona knocks off Scott Central in 2A North State Semifinals - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Winona knocks off Scott Central in 2A North State Semifinals

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Scott Central and Winona had a defensive struggle early in Friday night's matchup. The Rebels and Tigers were scoreless at the half, the visitors would eek out a road win.

A touchdown in the final minute would give Winona a 22-15 victory. Scott Central's season ends in heartbreaking fashion, SC was 12-2.

