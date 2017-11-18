Kenny Gainwell shines as Yazoo County advances to 3A North State - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Kenny Gainwell shines as Yazoo County advances to 3A North State

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Kenny Gainwell put on a show Friday night in Houston. The Yazoo County QB had a couple early TDs as the Panthers stay perfect.

They beat the Hilltoppers 26-20 to move to 13-0. More importantly, Robert Dobbs' crew are in the 3A North State Championship. They'll travel to North Panola next week.

