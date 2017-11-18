Jefferson Davis County surges in 2nd half to beat Port Gibson

Plenty of blue Friday off Highway 61. Jefferson Davis County and Port Gibson were tied at 7 at the half, but the Jaguars surged in the 2nd half to advance to the 3A South State Championship.

JDC beat the Blue Waves 42-13. They'll travel to Hazlehurst next week with a spot in Oxford on the line.

