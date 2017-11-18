Jefferson Davis County surges in 2nd half to beat Port Gibson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jefferson Davis County surges in 2nd half to beat Port Gibson

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Plenty of blue Friday off Highway 61. Jefferson Davis County and Port Gibson were tied at 7 at the half, but the Jaguars surged in the 2nd half to advance to the 3A South State Championship.

JDC beat the Blue Waves 42-13. They'll travel to Hazlehurst next week with a spot in Oxford on the line.

