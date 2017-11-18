Hazlehurst tops Forest, 34-28 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hazlehurst tops Forest, 34-28

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
HAZLEHURST, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hazlehurst led 20-7 at the half and went on to beat Forest 34-28.

