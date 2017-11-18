UPDATE: JPD identifies man found shot to death near abandoned apartment

Jackson Police are investigating the deadly shooting of an man that happened in the 300 block of Greenhill Place near Medial Plaza.

Authorities have identified the victim as 26-year-old Demond C. Reed.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m., an officer was on routine patrol of the area when he discovered Reed lying on the ground.

Reed was near a vehicle parked in the lot of an abandoned apartment building.

He appeared to have been shot in the chest and neck and was pronounced deceased on scene.

It is unclear how long he had been there prior the his discovery by the officer.

There is still no suspect information or motive.

This is Jackson's 56th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information at this crime is asked to contact Police or call Crime Stoppers.

