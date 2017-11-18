JPD officer hit by truck near Veterans Memorial Stadium

Jackson Police are on the scene where an officer has been hit by a pickup truck.

According to a tweet from JPD, the crash happened on West Street near Woodrow Wilson.

Motor officer was hit by pickup truck near Veterans Memorial Stadium.

JPD investigating officer involved accident, West St. near Woodrow Wilson. Motor officer struck by pickup truck near JSU football stadium. Officer is injured and being transported. More info to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 18, 2017

The officer is injured and is being transported to a local hospital. He was alert and responsive. He has a broken leg and possibly other injuries.

JPD motor officer transported to UMMC via AMR with injuries following crash. He’s alert and responsive, broken leg and possible other injuries. Cause of accident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/6rG07XxUCE — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 18, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

