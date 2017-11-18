JPD officer hit by truck near Veterans Memorial Stadium

Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
The second body found in Macon County woods has been identified, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed.More >>
The second body found in Macon County woods has been identified, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed.More >>