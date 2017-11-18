JPD officer hit by truck near Veterans Memorial Stadium - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD officer hit by truck near Veterans Memorial Stadium

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police are on the scene where an officer has been hit by a pickup truck. 

According to a tweet from JPD, the crash happened on West Street near Woodrow Wilson.

Motor officer was hit by pickup truck near Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The officer is injured and is being transported to a local hospital. He was alert and responsive. He has a broken leg and possibly other injuries. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

