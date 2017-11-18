One dead, one injured in crash on Gibson Road in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff's Department responded to an early morning car crash.

Sheriff Martin Pace confirmed 37-year-old Reginald Lamont Flaggs was driving east on Gibson Road around 2:30 a.m., when he lost control of his 2012 Ford Fusion.

The car flipped and Flaggs was ejected from his seat and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say a 35-year-old woman was also injured from the crash. She was treated at River Region Medical Center and later released.

Neither passengers were wearing seat belts.

