Terrell Kennedy's 69 yd touchdown and a masterful performance by the Jackson State defense secured the biggest win in the Tony Hughes regime. The Tigers knocked off SWAC East champion Alcorn State 7-3.

JSU started the season 0-7 but responded with wins in 3 of their last 4 games.

Celebration in Tiger World. Jackson State upsets Alcorn State 7-3. Biggest win of Tony Hughes regime at #JSU. Masterful performance by Tiger defense pic.twitter.com/UFTPTOMdGy — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 18, 2017

WLBT Sports Extra: I asked Jackson State head coach Tony Hughes to rank this win among the many upsets he's been a part of. Plus more #JSU celebration after the 7-3 win over Alcorn State @JStateTigers pic.twitter.com/NCHnHil3ky — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 19, 2017

Alcorn has a bye week to stew on the loss. The Braves will face Grambling or Southern December 2nd in the SWAC Championship.