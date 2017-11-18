Runners get into holiday spirit in the good samaritan 12k - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Runners get into holiday spirit in the good samaritan 12k

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Connect

Runners dressed in holiday cheer while racing through the Fondren Neighborhood.

They did this in hopes of raising money and support for the Capital City's Good Samaritan Home. 

In the past 7 runs, the organization has raised over 100 thousand dollars in much needed funds.

Proceeds will be able to help families in crisis.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly