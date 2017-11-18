Runners get into holiday spirit in the good samaritan 12k

Runners dressed in holiday cheer while racing through the Fondren Neighborhood.
They did this in hopes of raising money and support for the Capital City's Good Samaritan Home.
In the past 7 runs, the organization has raised over 100 thousand dollars in much needed funds.
Proceeds will be able to help families in crisis.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
The second body found in Macon County woods has been identified, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed.
