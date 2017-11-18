Runners get into holiday spirit in the Good Samaritan 12K for the Holidays

Runners dressed in holiday cheer while racing through the Fondren Neighborhood.

They did this in hopes of raising money and support for the Capital City's Good Samaritan Home.

In the past seven runs, the organization has raised over $100,000 in much needed funds.

Proceeds will be able to help families in crisis.

"We use this money that we are going to raise today to make sure that a lot of wonderful kids, who's families are struggling, will have a really great Christmas," said Executive Director Kathy Clem.

When kids and adults weren't participating in runs, there were plenty of activities at-hand including face painting and a $5,000 showdown.

