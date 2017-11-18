Thousands are without power in the metro area

Southern Pine Electric and Entergy are reporting several power outages in our TV viewing area.

Currently, Southern Pine Electric is estimating over 1,500 members, and an estimated 4,500 customers affected by this in the following counties:

Adams 5

Amite 201

Attala 101

Copiah 4

Hinds 1,230

Holmes 596

Leake 51

Rankin 262

Scott 171

Simpson 725

Smith 306

Walthall 3

Warren 84

Yazoo 3

No word on when power will be restored. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest.

