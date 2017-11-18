Thousands are without power in the metro area

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Southern Pine Electric and Entergy are reporting several power outages in our TV viewing area.
Currently, Southern Pine Electric is estimating over 1,500 members, and an estimated 4,500 customers affected by this in the following counties:
Adams 5
Amite 201
Attala 101
Copiah 4
Hinds 1,230
Holmes 596
Leake 51
Rankin 262
Scott 171
Simpson 725
Smith 306
Walthall 3
Warren 84
Yazoo 3
No word on when power will be restored. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest.
