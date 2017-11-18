Kingston Frazier's family concerned about lack of communication in murder case.

Today marks six months to the day six-year-old Kingston Frazier was found shot to death on Glucktadt Road in Madison County. His family is now speaking out about the murder. They are concerned about the changes in this case.

“Kingston was not a piece of paper to us. Kingston was a human being, he was a child, and he was my nephew like a son to me,” said Kingston’s aunt, Tracey Chandler.

Chandler along with Frazier's grandmother, mother and loved ones admit it is still heartbreaking how the life of this 6-year-old was cut short. In May, Frazier was asleep in the back of his mother's car when it was stolen from a grocery lot parking lot in Jackson. Byron McBride, DeAllen Washington and Dwan Wakefield were arrested and charged with capital murder. This week, Wakefield was granted a $275,000 bond.

“We feel Wakefield is as guilty as the shooter,” said Chandler.

The family admits they were shocked and outraged to hear about the judge’s recent bond decision.

“We are upset we didn't know of any of the bond hearings for Dwan Wakefield. We didn’t receive information until he received bond. Maybe we could have gotten our questions in and maybe that could have made a difference. We are not disputing his bond because that is his constitutional right. We just want to be treated with dignity and respect,” said Chandler.

The family feels they are not being kept in loop. They want the communication to improve with officials over case and most importantly, they want justice for their Kingston.

“We don't want any corners cut and don't want a thing missed. We don't won't any information kept from us. We want know this day forward what's going on,” said a family member.

The charge against Wakefield is still capital murder, but Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest says he does not believe Wakefield was the shooter. Guest also says he was told Wednesday about Wakefield's bond.

Three on your side reached Guest to get his reaction to the family's claims Saturday where we are still waiting on his response.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.