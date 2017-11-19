Millsaps College student awarded Rhodes Scholarship

The Rhodes Scholarship is awarded each year to approximately 95 students worldwide, and Millsaps senior, Noah Barbieri can now say he's one of them.

The economics, mathematics, and philosophy majors from Belden, Mississippi is also one of the 62 Truman Scholars nationwide this year.

For Barbieri, the one-time Student Body President, says it's been a goal that he has been working for for quite some time.

“I am absolutely shocked. It has been my dream to be a Rhodes Scholar since my senior year of high school," said Barbieri. "Even though I have been working towards it for a long time, I cannot believe it actually happened. I have big dreams of making a difference in the world. I know this scholarship can help me do just that, and I am hoping to make the most out of this opportunity.”

Noah plans on using his Rhodes Scholarship to pursue a Masters in Economics at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, where he plans on researching how to best address inequality.

He then plans on receiving a Masters in Public Policy from the Kennedy School at Harvard using his Truman Scholarship before entering public service. He ultimately wants to work in Mississippi and address the problems the state faces.

Barbieri is now the second Millsaps student in the past three years to be named this honor.

