Boil water alert for West Madison Utility District

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
MADISON COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Department of Health has issued a boil water alert for customers who are serviced by the West Madison Utility District.

These will affect over 1,287 customers in the Madison County area.

Customers are advised to boil water rapidly for one minute before consumption.

The notice will be lifted after two consecutive days of clear sampling. 

Residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

