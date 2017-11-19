Delta State rallies to beat Bowie State in 1st Round of D2 Playoffs

Press Release from Delta State Athletics

The Delta State University football team (9-3, No. 5 seed) rushed for 344 yards, led by quarterback Breck Ruddick's 164-yard effort and Chris Robinson's 144-yard afternoon, and the Statesmen used 14 straight fourth-quarter points to secure a 45-35 victory over the Bowie State Bulldogs (9-2, No. 4 seed) at Bulldogs Stadium in Bowie, Maryland.

Delta State opened the scoring with a 28-yard field goal from Vince Sciorrotta at the 8:28 mark of the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead.

Bowie State responded with a 10-play, 87-yard drive that quarterback Amir Hall capped with a two-yard touchdown pass to Lansana Sesay as the Bulldogs grabbed a 7-3 lead.

The Statesmen answered the call by rattling off 28 straight points on their next four drives as DSU took a 31-7 lead with 2:54 to go in the first half of play.

Junior quarterback Breck Ruddick's first touchdown of the afternoon gave Delta State the lead back at 10-7 with 2:15 to play in the first quarter, and after the defense forced a three-and-out, senior Kam Myers hauled in one of only four completed passes by DSU in the game for a 15-yard touchdown that gave the Green-and-White a 17-7 lead after one quarter.

The Statesmen continued to keep their foot on the gas pedal to open the second stanza, as a 41-yard touchdown scamper by Ruddick and a 32-yard touchdown rush from Chris Robinson put the Statesmen on top 31-7 with 2:54 left in the half.

The Bulldogs took the ensuing kickoff and covered 59 yards in 11 plays, and Amir Hall found Brandon Britton from 13 yards out to cut the lead down to 17, 31-14, where it would remain as the first half came to a close.

The third quarter belonged to the homestanding Bulldogs, who put up 21 unanswered third quarter points to storm back and take a 35-31 lead as the two teams headed to the final stanza.

Bowie State got an Amir Hall rushing score from two-yards out at the 9:28 mark of the third quarter to pull within 10, 31-21, and forced a Statesmen fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set up a Robert Chesson one-yard touchdown run just 24 seconds later to pull within three points at 31-28.

Just over four minutes later, Amir Hall led a 6-play, 71-yard drive that he punctuated himself on a 14-yard touchdown rush, his second of the game, and the Bulldogs carried the 35-31 lead into the final quarter of action.

Delta State leaned on Chris Robinson in the final stanza, and the senior back responded with a pair of 3-yard touchdown runs as the Statesmen outscored the Bulldogs 14-0 in the fourth to secure the win.

Robinson scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:58 left in the fourth, and then helped ice the game away as the Statesmen drove 97 yards on just six plays to take a 45-35 lead that proved to be the final score.

The Statesmen will travel to Livingston, Alabama to take on the West Alabama Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Division II Football Championship Playoff next Saturday, November 25, at Noon.