Brother of Pearl River drowning victims saw them go under

While recovery efforts for the bodies of two siblings who drowned in the Pearl River won't resume until Monday morning, the events which led to that watery demise still haunt the victims' older brother.

"He started swimming, and I saw him. He go down, but he not come up no more," said Domingo Antonio Gonzalez.

At that point, Gonzalez feared the worst for his 16-year-old brother, Pedro Antonio Lorenzo, who jumped into the water after his hat got blown into the Pearl.

Gonzalez said he then watched his other brother, 25-year-old Domingo Antonio Lorenzo, try to save the teenager, and he went under, too.

On the other side, his 11-year-old cousin remained stranded on the beach.

"The little boy, he saw the old one come up one more time, and come up and say bye," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the four had been fishing that Sunday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a 911 call alerted Jackson fire crews to the scene, a stretch of the Pearl River directly behind the Savannah Street Water Treatment Plant.

"Firefighters put a boat in the water and they crossed the river where they were able to bring the young man back to the other side of the river safely," said Jackson Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders.

From there, paramedics transported the child to the hospital for observation.

Gonzalez said the child has already been released.

It's unclear whether the swift current or something in the water caused the men to go under so fast.

Gonzalez said he and his brothers had walked around the water treatment plant to fish on several occasions -- without permission -- but they've never had any problems.

Still, he's appreciative of dive crews from multiple agencies that worked for hours to try and recover his brothers.

"Thank you for you come help," Gonzalez said. "Everybody come help, everybody come find him."

"We have some great experienced divers who are conducting the search, and they are taking every safety measure to ensure that they are well protected and that they will not become victims," Sanders said.

Jackson police also assisted in the search, along with dive crews from Madison County and Hinds County emergency operations.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

