Warren County inmate dies of apparent heart attack

WARREN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Warren County inmate died Sunday morning of an apparent heart attack.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, the inmate was brought to breakfast and appeared fine, but during breakfast, other prisoners rang for help from guards saying the inmate had collapsed.

The guards performed CPR but were not able to save the man, who was in his mid-50s.

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death.

