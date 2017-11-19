Mississippi State moves up in polls after 8th win - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi State moves up in polls after 8th win

Mississippi State climbed in the national polls on Sunday after Saturday’s comeback in Fayetteville.

The 8-3 Bulldogs are a spot to #16 in the new AP Top 25. MSU jumped 2 spots to #17 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Dan Mullen’s crew host Ole Miss on Thanksgiving night. The maroon & white look for their 2nd straight win in the Egg Bowl.

