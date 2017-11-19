Mississippi State moves up in polls after 8th win

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Mississippi State climbed in the national polls on Sunday after Saturday’s comeback in Fayetteville.
The 8-3 Bulldogs are a spot to #16 in the new AP Top 25. MSU jumped 2 spots to #17 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Dan Mullen’s crew host Ole Miss on Thanksgiving night. The maroon & white look for their 2nd straight win in the Egg Bowl.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.