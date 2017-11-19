Former volunteer firefighter dies in Warren County house fire

A volunteer firefighter in Vicksburg spent half a decade battling flames, only to be killed when his own house caught fire Sunday morning.

55-year-old Danny Cogan spent five years as a volunteer firefighter, serving as a Captain, and at one point an Assistant Chief.

"Danny was always an outgoing person," said Shane Gerrard, the Assistant Chief and Northeast Fire Department in Warren County. "[He] always took the junior volunteer firefighters under his wings, and taught him what he knew. Anybody that knew Danny, loved Danny. He was a great guy."

Two months after retiring, the very thing Cogan once protected others from is what killed him.

"Just 'cause we're fire fighters don't mean we're exempt from the conditions," said Assistant Chief Gerrard.

Tim Ivey is the one who first noticed the blaze.

"I busted out his windows, his bedroom windows, because I knew that's where he was," said Ivey, who lives in a mobile home next door to Cogan's, on Roy Young Road in Vicksburg.

Ivey and his sons had served with Danny at the Fire Department, and they'd been neighbors for four years.

"I could see him at the end of the bed, and I tried to go in, but it was so hot, I had to back away," said Ivey. "That was the hardest thing to do."

Surveillance video from a house across the street shows the fire starting around 5:40.

Ivey didn't notice it till 6:03, and responders took another 7 or 8 minutes to get there.

"The first unit reported about 80% involvement. You know, about 80% of the structure had flames coming out of it. And that's basically what's left now," said Jerry Briggs, the Fire Coordinator for Warren County.

Right now, the fire seems to be accidental, but the cause is still under investigation by the Warren County Fire Service, Warren County Sheriff's Office, and Mississippi Fire Marshall's Office.

They believe the fire started in the living room.

"I'm just very sad for him. This time of year, you know? It's a terrible thing," said Ivey.

