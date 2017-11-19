Sights and Sounds from the Soul Bowl

Terrell Kennedy's 69 yd touchdown and a masterful performance by the Jackson State defense secured the biggest win in the Tony Hughes regime. The Tigers knocked off SWAC East champion Alcorn State 7-3.

JSU started the season 0-7 but responded with wins in 3 of their last 4 games.

Alcorn has a bye week to stew on the loss. The Braves will face Grambling or Southern December 2nd in the SWAC Championship.

