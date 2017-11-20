Diamond Dawgs in Jackson for MSU World Series

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Diamond Dawgs in town for the MSU World Series. A weekend of relaxed practicing, scrimmaging and home run derby fun.
MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro spoke about the 2017-2018 team.
"It's going to be a really interesting group this year. We have several talented young guys," Andy Cannizaro said. "Justin Foscue and Jordan Westburg had outstanding falls for us this year. Tanner Allen had a really nice fall as well as Josh Hatcher."
