Diamond Dawgs in Jackson for MSU World Series

Diamond Dawgs in town for the MSU World Series. A weekend of relaxed practicing, scrimmaging and home run derby fun.

MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro spoke about the 2017-2018 team.

"It's going to be a really interesting group this year. We have several talented young guys," Andy Cannizaro said. "Justin Foscue and Jordan Westburg had outstanding falls for us this year. Tanner Allen had a really nice fall as well as Josh Hatcher."

