Coming up on WLBT: Could search for missing men end tragically?

The search continues for two men who disappeared into the Pearl River. We'll have details at the top of the hour.
A senseless shooting in Pascagoula leaves a 23 year old dead. You'll hear from the grieving family.
JPD is investigating after a man's body is found in a parking lot over the weekend.
See you at 10.
~Joy
He was serving a life sentence for his connection to the 1969 murders of actress Sharon Tate, who was weeks from giving birth, and six others.More >>
He was serving a life sentence for his connection to the 1969 murders of actress Sharon Tate, who was weeks from giving birth, and six others.More >>
Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.More >>
Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.More >>
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >>
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Here's what coming to and going from Netflix in December.More >>
Here's what coming to and going from Netflix in December.More >>
President Donald Trump is announcing his intent to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror.More >>
President Donald Trump is announcing his intent to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror.More >>
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized a reward of up to $20,000 through the Texas Crime Stoppers program for information regarding the death of Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez.More >>
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized a reward of up to $20,000 through the Texas Crime Stoppers program for information regarding the death of Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez.More >>
Montgomery District Judge Troy Massey said Friday he was, “stunned by the brutality” involved in the murder of 92-year-old Mary Lou Gedel.More >>
Montgomery District Judge Troy Massey said Friday he was, “stunned by the brutality” involved in the murder of 92-year-old Mary Lou Gedel.More >>
The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine but has emerged as a major sticking point for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, whose vote the White House needs.More >>
The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine but has emerged as a major sticking point for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, whose vote the White House needs.More >>
After UCLA player's father minimized President Donald Trump's involvement in winning players' release from China, Trump tweets, "I should have left them in jail!".More >>
After UCLA player's father minimized President Donald Trump's involvement in winning players' release from China, Trump tweets, "I should have left them in jail!".More >>