MHP rolls out holiday preparedness plan

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has rolled out it's holiday preparedness plan for Thanksgiving week.

This enforcement period will start Wednesday, November 22nd at 6:00 p.m. and conclude Sunday, November 26 until midnight.

MHP's goal is to enforce traffic laws and reduce traffic crashes during this time. They are calling the plan "Operation CARE: Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort" during the holiday period.

As part of this operation, troopers will be assigned to saturation polls to combat speeding and distracted driving.

Checkpoints will be set up to catch drunk drivers and make sure people are wearing their seatbelts.

During this period in 2016, MHP investigated 171 crashes with 2 fatalities and made 67 DUI arrests.

