Jackson woman dead after crash in Walthall Co.

A Jackson woman is dead after a crash in Walthall County on Sunday.

MHP responded to a two car accident on US 98 near MS 585 just before 3 pm on Sunday.

According to Corporal Brandon Fortenberry, a 2015 Ford F250, driven by 31-year-old Jonathan Stewart from Kokomo, was traveling east on US 98. It appears he attempted to make a left turn when his Ford, hauling a trailer, crashed into a 1999 Nissan Maxima, driven by 65-year-old Martha Coleman from Jackson.

Coleman was pronounced dead on scene and her passengers Edward Andrews, Jevon Hales and Aaliyah Hales all sustained injuries from the crash.

They were transported to Forrest General Hospital.

MHP says Jonathan Stewart was not injured in the crash. The accident is still under investigation.

