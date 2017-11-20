Comegy not returning to Mississippi Valley State next season

Mississippi Valley State University head football coach Rick Comegy will not be returning next season.

The school released this statement on Monday:

"We have decided that the contract of Head Football Coach Rick Comegy, which ends on Dec. 31, 2017, will not be renewed. We are thankful to Coach Comegy for his commitment to the Delta Devils over the past four seasons. We appreciate Coach Comegy for his service to MVSU, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.

As we transition, Vincent Dancy, will serve as MVSU’s interim head football coach, and a search committee will begin the process of selecting our next head football coach immediately."

Comegy was 6-38 in four seasons in Itta Bena, including a pair of 10-loss campaigns. The Delta Devils were 2-9 in 2017. Comegy previously served as the head football coach at Jackson State University from 2006 to 2013.

MVSU marks the 3rd coach vacancy in the SWAC. UAPB fired Monte Coleman on Monday, while Alabama A&M sacked James Spady on Sunday.

