Vicksburg man ordered to pay more than $40K in child support

A Vicksburg man was sentenced to pay over $40 thousand in child support.

57-year-old Alan Wayne Osborne was sentenced last week to pay $40,925.00 in back child support after failing to make payments for nearly two years.

Osborne pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday before a Warren County judge. He was sentenced to five years in custody of Mississippi Department of Corrections with five years suspended and seven years supervised probation.

Osborne turned himself in on July 12 after being indicted by a Warren County grand jury in May on one count of felony non-support of a child.

