Bodies of drowned brothers recovered from Pearl River

The bodies of two brothers who drowned in the Pearl River were recovered Monday afternoon.

According to the coroner, the bodies are being transported to the medical examiner's office for examination. The 25-year-old and his 16-year-old brother reportedly drowned Sunday while fishing.

RELATED: Search continues for brothers who drowned in Pearl River

We have a crew there working to gather more details.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.