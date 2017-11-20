Lake Harbor Volunteer Fire Chief indicted for embezzlement - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Lake Harbor Volunteer Fire Chief indicted for embezzlement

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Lake Harbor Volunteer Fire Chief Robert Ingle has been indicted for embezzlement.

Ingle is accused of embezzling more than $1,000 in funds between 2015 and 2016.

His trial is set for June 4, 2018.  

