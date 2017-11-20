MSU DL Montez Sweat named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Juniors Montez Sweat and Nick Fitzgerald’s impressive play on the field has been rewarded once again this season as honors roll in for the dynamic pair.

Leading Mississippi State’s defense in the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter comeback at Arkansas, Sweat earned Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week for the third time this season as announced by the league on Monday.

Sweat is the first Bulldog to win the honor three times in the same season since former Bulldog and current Washington Redskin Preston Smith opened the 2014 season by winning the award over three straight weeks.

The Stone Mountain, Ga., native turned in a dominating performance, collecting a career-high 2.5 sacks in MSU’s 28-21 win at Arkansas. He finished the game with four overall tackles. His 2.5 sacks were the most by a Bulldog since Chris White had 2.5 versus Florida on Oct. 16, 2010. It upped his season total to 9.0 sacks, which is tied for ninth in MSU single-season history and tied for the most by a Bulldog in the last 12 years, matching Smith’s 9.0 sacks over the 2014 season. MSU limited Arkansas to 221 yards to total offense, the fewest allowed by State versus an SEC opponent this season. The Razorbacks managed only 86 yards rushing under Sweat’s defensive unit.