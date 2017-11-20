USM DB Kelsey Douglas named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

Southern Miss senior defensive back Kelsey Douglas had the game of a lifetime Saturday in his final home game, and on Monday he was named Conference USA's Defensive Player of the Week.

Douglas returned interceptions of 48 and 52 yards for touchdowns as Southern Miss rolled to a 66-21 win over Charlotte, clinching its third consecutive winning season. He tied Larry Ussery's school record of having two-such returns for touchdowns in a single game. Douglas also added three solo tackles, including one for loss. His only prior interception came on Sept. 14, 2013 at Arkansas.

Douglas is the fourth player in Conference USA history to have two interception returns for touchdowns in the same game and the first since 2015.

Southern Miss held Charlotte to 238 total yards, the fifth time an opponent had fewer than 300. The 49ers also had just 96 yards passing and completed 36 percent of their passes.

The Golden Eagles (7-4) conclude their regular season Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT at Marshall. The action will air on STADIUM.