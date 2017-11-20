Madison Police enforcing traffic route for Richardson Light Show

Opponents of a Madison Christmas light display have now taken their fight to the county.

An injunction has been filed in Madison County Chancery Court in an attempt to stop the Richardson's from lighting their display, which draws thousands every year.

Their neighbors argue it's a nuisance.

If you plan on going to see the Richardson Light Show in Madison this year, the Madison Police Department has specific instructions for you.

The Madison Police Department is hoping to relieve traffic congestion for the Richardson Light Show by strictly enforcing one way in for visitors to the event.

All light seers will have to enter the neighborhood from Hoy Road onto Tisdale Road.

From there, a right onto Sundown Road and another right onto Sundial, and you're there.

Police are hoping to keep the traffic moving in one continuous direction and keep motorists from turning around in the driveways of residents.

Those who live in the area will have a dedicated road to get to their homes.

"To accommodate the residents that actually live off Sundial Road, we allow Sundial Road residents to be able to access their home from that particular intersection off Hoy and Sundial," said Lt. Stephen Patrick. "Their vehicle will be equipped with placards and there will be an officer there that will be able to identify every vehicle."

The hours of the light show are:

Monday - Thursday, 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 5:30 to 10 p.m.

The show runs from November 24 through December 27.

