THANKSGIVING-TO-GO: Restaurants see steady increase in holiday dinner orders

From millennials to Grandmothers, more and more people are opting not to spend hours in the kitchen over a hot stove this Thanksgiving.

Sales of prepared holiday feasts are steadily rising according to industry experts.

Thanksgiving-to-go is becoming more popular, giving you a break while racking up the dough for restaurants.

Hundreds of people will be piling into Primo's Cafe in Ridgeland over the next few days to pick up that long awaited Thanksgiving meal.

Wife and working mom Beth Blackwell of Fondren comes in often to Primo's and to buy the caramel and strawberry cakes for her friends and parties.

This Thanksgiving, the restaurant can be a life saver when joining the family out of town.

"I think it's a great idea. I think it saves a lot of time. We're back and forth," said Blackwell. "Our family lives a little ways away, and we always go there for all our holidays. So it's a lot easier to be able to pick something wonderful up here and take it there and just stick it in the oven and heat it up."

Primo's has two locations working overtime to fill those Thanksgiving orders.

In the kitchen, workers are packing up thousands of individual pre-orders in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

Included are turkey, their best seller dressing, macaroni and cheese and the high in demand caramel and strawberry cakes.

"You see everybody, because there's something that everybody doesn't want to cook. The younger people that don't bake or the older people that don't want to be bothered with turkey," said Primo's Cafe General Manager Kenya Parks. "So they're coming in to get their turkey from us or everybody that doesn't want to do that cornbread dressing. They know they can get a pan of it right here at Primo's."

The restaurant is still taking orders until Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. for Wednesday pickup.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.