New report reveals poor record keeping for state owned-vehicles

A new report shows that Mississippi's state agencies are keeping bad records when it comes to the vehicles employees drive.

Mississippi owns more than 7,000 vehicles, but the PEER report says that's only an approximation since the records are incomplete and inaccurate.

The Department of Finance and Administration is responsible for the inventory and oversight, but the executive director says agencies aren't all doing their part.

"The agencies have had some issues with getting the information in the system," said Executive Director Laura Jackson. "But to be perfectly honest, I think it's a matter of them not putting it as a priority."

The state's management system known as MAGIC turned up some bizarre records when the legislative watchdog agency did its latest report.

For example, 21 percent of the vehicles were showing a million miles or more.

"Those are data entry errors," added Jackson.

State Senator Terry Burton is on the PEER committee and is hoping to see improvements to both the MAGIC system and the chain of command for oversight.

"DFA needs to keep the inventory and then let the auditor come in and audit," explained Burton. "That's the way it should be done. We've just got to get a better handle on it."

DFA is hoping a new law will force agencies' hands on filing accurate reports in the state system.

"It gives us the authority to turn down a purchase of a vehicle if the information in the system is not accurate," added Jackson. "But the agencies have to be responsible for making sure the information is correct."

Both DFA and lawmakers say accurate records on state-owned vehicles are important in making sure your taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.