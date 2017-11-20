Nick Ducote reports from Ole Miss Egg Bowl press conference

The focus for the Egg Bowl this week is all on the defense. Ole Miss last year surrendered over 250 rushing yards to Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. This week, they're hoping to stop the Bulldogs and their leaky yardage.



"With him being a taller guy, he's going to get some leaky yardage by falling forward," said Rebel defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff. "So we're going to have to tackle him low. So he's an effective runner, got the patience of a running back. And he understands how to get north and south."



Luckily for the Rebels this week, no school all Thanksgiving week. So no focusing on the books, but strictly on the Bulldogs.



Head coach Matt Luke said "the good thing for us is we don't have school, so we can focus a little more time on watching tape and try to get mentally ahead. But you have to take care of their bodies, gotta be fresh come Thursday so we can compete. My job is to focus on these players and give them the best chance to win this game. I've said this before, I've been a part of teams that have had a better record. But I am really really proud of this team for being able to accomplish, what all they've been through. And we got one more opportunity to go play together. So we're going to enjoy these 4 days together, we're going to enjoy Thursday night."



Breeland Speaks added "focus on everything you have to do. Make sure you're locked in when you're over here at the facility. Making sure everybody knows their job, and what to do.



Ole Miss faces #16 Mississippi State Thursday night at 6:30pm. The Egg Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

