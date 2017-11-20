Tony Hughes reflects on up and down season at final JSU press conference of 2017

Tony Hughes reflects on up and down season at final JSU press co - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson State head coach Tony Hughes addressed the media for the final time this season. The Tigers started the season 0-7 but responded with wins in 3 of their final 4 games.

JSU shocked the SWAC this past Saturday with a 7-3 victory over reigning East Division champ Alcorn State.

