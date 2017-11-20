Luxury car dealerships moving out of Jackson

The city of Jackson is losing two major luxury car dealerships, and along with that, the tax they generate.

Mercedes Benz opened it's dealership Monday in Ridgeland. The Jaguar, Land Rover and Audi dealership is working to drive out of Jackson as well.

For years the Mercedes Benz of Jackson has used its location on I-55 frontage road in Jackson to sell its line of luxury cars.

"What propelled us to move forward with this project is we were landlocked where we were and our business had continued to expand over the past 17 years and we simply ran out of room," said Mercedes of Jackson President Trudy Higginbotham.

Mercedes Benz opened it's doors Monday to a new state of the art dealership in Ridgeland that can park 750 vehicles.

"Seventy-thousand square feet making it one of the largest Mercedes dealerships in the mid-south," added Trudy.

The design features an upscale industrial look, a service area two thirds the size of a football field, and even more stylized, a workout/gym for customers and staff.

"We have some things that are really unique," said Trudy.

Another dealership blow to Jackson; Jaguar, Land Rover, and Audi, currently located on the frontage road, also hope to cruise out of town.

Ritchey management, LLC is proposing construction of two luxury car dealerships in Ridgeland, with annual sales projected at $55 million.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved