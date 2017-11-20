Kingston Frazier's family raises questions after suspect is granted bond

Six months after Kingston Frazier was shot and left for dead in his mother's stolen car, one of the suspects in the case is granted bond - a decision some members of the Frazier family disagree with.

After being quoted as "helpful in the investigation" and believed not to be the shooter of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier, 18-year-old capital murder suspect Dwan Wakefield was released on a $275,000 bond Wednesday.

"My thing is, helpful wouldn't have waited 13 to 14 hours to then tell the truth," said Kingston's aunt Tracey Chandler. "Wakefield could have done more to help, especially, since he's a father himself."

Chandler says her family has been left in the dark for much of the investigation which has left their minds flooded with questions for which they want answers.

"What was his real reason for being at Kroger? When McBride said there was a kid in the car, why didn't Wakefield call the police then? When McBride said he was about to 'off the kid', why didn't he call the police then?" asked Chandler. "These are my brother's questions. When he picked McBride up, knowing that his son was shot in the car and he just left him for dead, why didn't he call the police then?"

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest commented that the day Wakefield bonded out, was the same day he found out about the motion.

We have not been able to get in touch with Guest since Frazier's family contacted us. We are told he is out of town.

