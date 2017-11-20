UPDATE: 60-year-old shot multiple times by masked man chasing him with rifle

Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. at the Citgo Gas station on Raymond Road.

Officers responded to a shooting call and when they arrived, they found Terry Lee Gunn lying on the floor of the store, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency personnel arrived to treat the victim, but later pronounced the 60-year-old dead.

Officers learned from store surveillance that the victim was being chased by an unidentified man armed with a rifle. The suspect fired multiple shots at the victim as he fell to the floor.

The suspect was wearing a light colored shirt, jean pants and boots. The suspect also appeared to have a mask or covering over his face and later fled on foot.

A motive is unknown.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers.

This is the 57th homicide of the year.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available.

