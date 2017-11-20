Pearl River drowning victims' family members speak out after tragedy

The bodies of two drowning victims were recovered Monday in the Pearl River. Two brothers went fishing Sunday morning behind the Jackson Waste-water Treatment Plant and never returned.

Domingo Antonio Gonzalez says he went with his two brothers and young cousin to fish in the Pearl River Sunday morning. He'd never fished behind the Waste-water Treatment Plant, but his brother had.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bodies of drowned brothers recovered from Pearl River

"Me dijo que 'Vamos ir a pescar' y despues, al final, le dije que 'no' pero despues dijo 'está bien'. Y intentamos a venir a pescar, pues no pensé que si iba a pasar," said Gonzalez. ("My brother told me, "let's go fishing," and I said 'no'. But later I said 'okay.' We meant to just come and fish - I never thought this would happen.")

He says he was on the other side of the bank when 15-year-old Pedro Antonio Lorenzo slipped into the water. Twenty-six-year-old Domingo Antonio Lorenzo followed, leaving their 9-year-old cousin on the shore.

"He was trying to catch his brother, but they fell to the water together. It was scary. And cold," said Mateo Pascual, a cousin of the drowning victims.

"The individuals possibly knew how to swim. But because of the undercurrent is what possibly took them under. So we want to always encourage people, while they're around water, to be safe," said Jackson Fire Department Division Chief Cleotha Sanders. "Number one is that you want to make sure you always have a life vest on."

Fire Departments with Jackson, Ridgeland, and Madison, and Hinds County EOC searched the river, pulling one body out around 12:45 p.m, and the other at 1:17 p.m.

"We're thankful that this ended safely for the divers, but when it comes to the family, our hearts and condolences are with them during this tragedy," added Chief Sanders.

Watching the young men's bodies recovered out of the river, the family says they're grateful for the sense of closure, but don't really know how to move on.

"Did it really happen? What do we do?" asked Pascual.

The Hinds County Coroner says the cause of death appears to be drowning, but the bodies are being taken to a medical examiner to confirm that.

NOTE: Family members had originally told WLBT and FOX40 that the siblings were 16 and 25 years old, but the Hinds County Coroner says Pedro Antonio Lorenzo was born in February of 2002, and Domingo Antonio Lorenzo was born in March of 1991.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.