Pearl woman sentenced for ingesting opioids while pregnant

A 29-year-old Pearl woman was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to exposing her unborn child to opioids

Nikki Cox-Musgrove was arrested last summer at her home in Pearl by agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics on suspicion of doctor shopping.

Cox-Musgrove received an unprecedented five years to serve in the drug case where she pled guilty to exposing her unborn child to opioids, according to a joint announcement made Tuesday by MBN Director John Dowdy and Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest.

MBN agents, after a one-month drug investigation, arrested Cox-Musgrove at her residence, charging her with five counts of obtaining Xanax by fraud and two counts of child abuse for ingesting opioids while pregnant, causing substantial harm to the child, Director Dowdy said.

On Monday, Cox-Musgrove pled guilty to five counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and received a 25-year sentence, with 10 years suspended and 15 years to serve.

She also pled guilty to two counts of child abuse and received a five-year sentence to run concurrent, D.A. Guest said.

