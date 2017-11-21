Final planning stages for new Trade Mart on Fairgrounds

For years the aging Trade Mart on the state fairgrounds has been used for major venues. It's an economic money maker.

Final planning and design are wrapping up on a new, impressive facility. From job fairs to Wildlife Extravaganzas and Mistletoe Marketplace, the Trade Mart has been a popular location.

But it's showing it's age and limitations. An architectural rendering reveals the $30-million-dollar new facility.

"We will have larger trade space, newer accommodating, and obviously the update in technology that we desperately need," according to Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The new trade mart will have 105 thousand square feet of exhibit space. Following construction, this much smaller trade mart will be demolished.

The Commissioner has a vision for enhancing the attached coliseum as well.

"Obviously I want the inside, the seats, the technology, the scoreboards on the inside of the Coliseum," added the Commissioner. "I want all of that to be new again; to update it."

Will the master plan include a historic landmark on the fairgrounds? The old Hinds County Armory. The Commissioner has an idea.

"I would like to see that turned into a really nice venue for wedding receptions, maybe the gala for Mistletoe Marketplace, the Dixie National Rodeo events surrounding that," said Commissioner Smith.

Smith says spending state money on upkeep and expansion makes these facilities viable as venues for spectator events, concerts, trade shows, and banquets.

Construction on the new Trade Mart beings in 2018 after the Dixie National Rodeo.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.