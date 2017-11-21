Inmate serving three assault sentences dies in prison

An inmate serving three sentences for aggravated assault, with one domestic-related, has died in prison following a dispute with his cellmate. Marc William McGrew, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman at 10:11 p.m. Monday. He was taken there from his cell in Unit 29.

McGrew had been in prison since 2015, serving a total of 15 years. He was sentenced on Feb. 12, 2015, to 10 years each for aggravated assault and aggravated assault-domestic involvement in Tate County, followed by 10 years each of probation, and on Dec. 8, 2016, to five years for aggravated assault in DeSoto County.

The formal cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy. Because the investigation is ongoing, no other details are available.

